AUSTIN, TX — Darrell W. Strain of Austin, TX, formerly of Galveston, TX, left this earth for Heaven on October 20, 2022. Born the 2nd son of David A. Strain and Lorene Leslie Strain in Dallas, TX on December 27, 1940, Darrell was predeceased by his parents, his brother Dennis Strain, nephew Douglas Strain, Jr. and relatives from his youth who impacted his life. He was also predeceased by his mother and father-in-law Jessie and William Westbrook, sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Bally Mills and brother-in-law Bart Westbrook. Left to mourn his passing and celebrate his life are his wife of 58 years Barbara Westbrook Strain, daughter Heather Noelle Strain, grandson Julian Moss Munguia, son-in-law Edward Paul Munguia, siblings Douglas A. Strain (Pat), Dwight Strain (Georgia) and Dianna Baker (the late, David), sister-in-law Bette Durrett (the late, Dick), brother-in-law William Westbrook (Peggy) and a host of amazing nieces and nephews on both his and his wife’s side of the family.
Darrell was a man of few words, but his poetry was profound and his artwork entrancing which spoke volumes of his brilliance and pure heart. He lived life his way and never complained about the small stuff. He was intelligent, artistic and deep, witty and fun when the mood was right, and he had a good soul. He was dearly loved by his wife and daughter who fought the good fight with him during illnesses in his later years. Must include some of the fun stuff from his youth, like being a hot rod pinstriper, meeting up with some of the Beat Generation’s best- known poets/authors and lunching with celebrities while working at Brennan’s French Restaurant. He loved his family, his cats, his coffee, and collecting memorabilia. We love you forever Darrell, Daddy, Papaw.
A special “Thank You” to Hospice Austin for their compassionate care and guidance during Darrell’s last weeks.
“Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me, as is ever so on the road.”
