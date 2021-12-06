Rose Ellen Sissy Beanland

SANTA FE — Rose Ellen “Sissy” Calhoun Beanland of Santa Fe, Texas rejoicingly met her Lord and Savior on December 3, 2021. Born the second of five children to R.L. Calhoun and Lou Ellen Wells Calhoun in Baytown, Texas on March 14, 1944. Her siblings include Pastor Dr. R.L. Calhoun and wife Ruth of League City, Texas, Steve Calhoun and wife Kay of Texas City, Texas, Brenda Gregorcyk and husband Mike of Texas City, Texas and Jim Calhoun and wife Cheryl of Wharton, Texas.
Upon graduating with honors from Altus, Oklahoma in 1962, Rose married the man God chose for her Marvin “Dale” Beanland on June 9, 1962. They enjoyed 51 and a half years of what all described as a perfect marriage. They were joined together as one under the Lord and remained that way until Dad’s passing. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of Houston with a Bachelor of Education in 1974 in just three years while raising three kids. She began her teaching career that same year for Texas City ISD for a combined 29 years and taught two years for Nacogdoches ISD. For over 31 years, teaching was her ministry that God gave her. She and Dale loved to travel and see God’s country. While Dale was the love of this life, her commitment and service to God was always first in her life. Her passions were her grandkids activities, shopping, decorating and most importantly sharing God’s Word with everyone she met. She had an incredible walk with God and was a prayer warrior. From a young age, she sought God in the clouds and longed to see Him. Her heart’s desire fulfilled at 5:51 a.m.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren that she loved dearly. Sons Chris Beanland and wife Julie of Santa Fe, Texas, Tim Beanland and Judi Wardrup of San Antonio, Texas, and daughter Kim Blankenship and Stephen Jewell of Santa Fe, Texas. Grandchildren Keith Beanland and wife Brittany of Wichita Falls, Texas, Kyle Beanland and wife Savanna of Friendswood, Texas, Craig Beanland of Houston, Texas, Brooke Beanland of Houston, Texas, Jacob Blankenship of Santa Fe, Texas and Josh Blankenship of Santa Fe, Texas. Her bonus grandkids included Andrew and Ashton Wardrup as well as Jordan and Taylor Jewell. She loved them as her own.
A celebration of her life and service to the Lord will be held at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas on December 8, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A private internment for the family will be at Hayes Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas following. Her six grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Mom loved her church and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Arcadia First Baptist Church Building Fund in Santa Fe, Texas. May God Bless each of you!
