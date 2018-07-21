On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, age 71, our beloved Dad and Grandpa, Steven Edward Raska left this world to be with God. He was born on November 27, 1946 in Rockville Centre, New York to Dagmar Raska (nee. Kremer) and John Raska.
Steve served in the Army from September 14, 1970 - September 13, 1976, then he worked as a chemical engineer for Drew Chemical and later Stoller Enterprises. He married Janet Marie Milli on September 28, 1974 in Massapequa, NY. Together, they had two daughters and were married for 27 years until Janet's passing in August 2001.
Steve is preceded in death by parents, first wife, and step-son, Lance Russell.
He is survived by daughters, Amy Messina and Karen Mouton, their husbands and children; brother, Peter Raska of Long Island as well as partner, Beryl and her children who he considered his own, Helen Hainline and Norman Russell also, he was expecting his first great grandchild in January.
Visitation will start at 9 a.m., July 28, 2018 with 10 a.m. Memorial Services to follow at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, 3100 I 45 N. Please join the family after services for refreshments and stories about Steve.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice.
Visit Steven’s webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com to post tributes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.