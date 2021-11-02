HARLINGEN — Maria Pilar Llana, age 92, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Harlingen, Texas. She was born in Colunga, Asturias, Spain on September 27, 1929. She came to the United States in 1975 to join her husband and family. She loved gardening, cooking and entertaining family and friends. After having some medical problems, she moved to Harlingen to be near her son. Maria was a devout Catholic and loved her faith and her family. She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Avelino and Maria Piedad Alonso; husband Frank Victor Llana; daughter Maria Delia Llana; brother Joaquin Alonso; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Victor and Joan Llana; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Manuel and Cecilia Collado; nephew Frank Collado; and sister-in-law Julia Llana.
She is survived by her son Miguel A. Llana; nieces Donna Jermain(Don), Maria Posey(Dan) and Anne Koob(Chris); nephew Michael Collado(Tisha); her family in Spain, sister-in-law Josefina (Pepita) Alonso; niece Joaquinita Lavandera Alonso(Santiago); cousins Angel Joaquin Alonso and Jacobo Alsonso(Laura); and numerous other family members.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., with a funeral service following at 11:00 A.M., with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.
