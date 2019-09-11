Riano
Funeral services for Javier Riano will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Vawters
Funeral mass for Marie Vawters will be held today at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson. Burial will follow at Hypolite-Perthuis Cemetery.
Wilson
Memorial services for Daryl Wilson will be held today at 11 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
