Harold Eugene "Gene" Munger, 89, of Sealy, Texas, passed away on February 1, 2022 in Sealy, Texas.
He was born on November 1, 1932 to Andrew Jackson Munger and Norma (Wright) Munger in Ironton, Missouri. On July 1, 1988 he married Karen Parker.
Gene was a retired educator/administrator. He spent time in the Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbus.
Gene enjoyed working with the local FFA programs, being with friends and family, and especially his grandchildren.
Gene is survived by his wife Karen Munger of Sealy, Texas; daughters Nancy Ferree and husband Tim of Eads, Tennessee; Sharon Tiernan and husband Mark of Sammamish, Washington; Kinsey Tullis and husband Owen of Pasadena, Texas; sons Richard Munger and wife Linda of Atlanta, Georgia; and Larry Munger and wife Christine of Sugar Land, Texas; sister Jacque Munger Vandiver of Alvin, Texas; grandchildren Hailey Munger, Matthew Munger, Garrett Matchan, Jennifer Wallace, Ashley Thompson, Courtney McMillen, Patrick Tiernan, Ryan Tiernan, Zachary Munger, Madison Evans, Kyra Munger, Casey Klatt, Payton Tullis and Addyson Tullis; great grandchildren Taylor, Madison, Lily Grace, Ty, Allie, Andi, Landry, Molly, Max, Luke, Brady and Kailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew Munger and Norma Munger; sister Virginia Frazelle.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Columbus, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Columbus, Texas. Pastor Victor Morrison will be officiating.
Burial will take place in Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, Texas.
Pallbearers are Owen Tullis, JT Thompson, Matthew Munger, Garrett Matchan, Zachary Munger and Casey Klatt.
Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 367, Columbus, TX 78934 or the charity of your choice.
