Cecilia S. Torres, 83, of Texas City, passed through the narrow gate on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at her daughters’ home. Cecilia was lovingly surrounded by her family during her final days and at the time of her passing.
From her birth in Matamoros, Mexico, on October 13, 1935 to her death on Sunday, she served her family with love and faith. Although she was a parishioner of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, she would attend mass at many area Catholic churches. She had a deep devotion to our Lady of Guadalupe. She was a Guadalupana and a Cursillista living her fourth day for over 40 years. As a young woman she met and married the love of her life Fernando and their marriage endured for over 50 years. They established a home in Galveston and relocated to Texas City when they purchased a new home for their family. Cecilia was a loving mother and homemaker, she was completely devoted to her family and any chance to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was important to her. Cecilia was an amazing cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially at Christmas when the smell of tamales being made overtook her home. The stove was almost always being used and her home was almost always filled with the laughter and clamor of a large family. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Cecilia was preceded in death by: Fernando Torres Sr. (Husband), Lorenzo Sanchez Sr. (Father), Lydia Luna Sanchez (Mother), Maria Luisa Sanchez (Step-Mother), Lorenzo Sanchez (Brother), Emilio Sanchez Sr. (Brother), Juan Carrillo Jr. (Grandson), Esmeralda Torres (Granddaughter).
Left to honor and remember her love are Cecilia’s children and their spouses: Lydia & Jorge Careaga, Fernando & Rosa Torres, Rosa & Jesus Tovar, Epifanio Torres, Theresa Garcia, Edwardo Torres, Martha & Deacon Juan Carrillo, and Cecilia Yvette Swartz; Sisters & Brothers, Martha Ayala, Marciano Antonio Guerrero Sr., Ricardo Sanchez Sr., Virginia Escamilla, Dora Sanchez, Henry Sanchez Sr., Maria Luisa Rodriguez, Hector Sanchez Sr., Juan Antonio Sanchez, Maria Del Socorro Sanchez, Alice Alfaro, Dolores Garcia, Francisco Sanchez, Jesus A Sanchez; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday November 17, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, Texas with Rev. Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. The Funeral Vigil / Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are Omar Torres, Oscar Torres, Osiel Fernando Torres, Jorge Luis Careaga Jr., Nicholas Raul Carrillo, Alejandro Patricio Carrillo, Ivan de Jesus Gonzalez, Jose Sanchez.
The Torres family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Dignity Team Health Hospice, for their attentiveness and loving care of our matriarch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org)
