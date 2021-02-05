TEXAS CITY — Alicia “Alice” LaSoya, 93, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East.
Alice was born January 26, 1928 in Pearland, Texas. Alice was always quick with a joke and loved to laugh and have a good time. You could find her with her kids and grandkids, playing loteria, drinking a cold Miller Lite, and listening to her favorite songs. She made lifelong friends at El Nopalito in Galveston where she was a loyal employee and master tortilla maker. Alice was a survivor of the 1947 Texas City Disaster, a breast cancer survivor, and a world traveler. She remained independent well into her 90’s and would often drive herself into Houston to visit her sisters. She will be remembered for her strong faith, warm heart, and the unwavering love that she gave.
She is preceded in death by her husband Eligio LaSoya, and son Raymond LaSoya
She is survived by her children; Leo LaSoya and wife Andrea, Martha Robles and husband Ramon, Linda Jaramillo and husband Jaime, and Annie Garcia. 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Ray Anthony LaSoya, Mario LaSoya, Ramon Robles Jr., Jaime Jaramillo Jr., Raul Guerrero III, and Eddie Perez.
Honrary Pallbearers are Esteban Jaramillo, and Leo LaSoya Jr.
