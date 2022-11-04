DICKINSON, TX — Laura Marie Martino, 59, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away October 22, 2022. Laura was born February 19, 1963 in Texas City, Texas to parents, Charles Ottino Martino and Mary Therese (Petschelt) Martino. She was raised in Dickinson, and was a graduate of Dickinson High School.
Laura had a kind heart and a giving spirit. She chose to do things that helped people. She worked as a teacher's aide at K.E. Little Elementary School helping with the children. She also worked as a care giver at a nursing home. But Laura's helping was not limited to human beings. She loved animals and tried to save as many as she could. All her pets were rescues and she donated to the Humane Society whenever she could. She loved her fur family as much as her human family and we frequently received cards signed by Laura and her cats, Angelo and Julia. Laura was a member of Third Order Franciscans of Annunciation.
Laura is preceded in death by her father, Charles O. Martino, daughter, Andrea Raquel Martino and sister, Merci Ann Martino.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, mother, Mary Therese Martino; sister, Donna Willhelm and husband, Joseph, brother, Charles L. Martino (Rocky) and wife Terry, and eight nieces; Adrienne, Nichole, Ginette, Jacquelyn, Melissa, Tori, Charlotte and Brandee Lynn and their families.
In her honor, there will be a memorial service on Friday, November 11th at 10:30 am at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Third Order Franciscans of Annunciation or the Humane Society of Dickinson.
