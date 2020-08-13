Mary Eva Tyler Castille, 80, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, August 8, 2020 while surrounded by her family. She was born August 4, 1940 to Luvenia Prudhomme Tyler and Gilbert Tyler, Jr in Welsh, LA. She was a graduate of Jeff Davis High in Jennings, LA and attended Grambling College. Mary married the love of her life, Joel David Castille and to this union, three children were born. They resided in Texas City, TX and she was a faithful member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Nurses Auxiliary. She later relocated to Welsh, LA after the passing of her husband in 2006 and joined New Jerusalem Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel David Castille, Sr; her grandson, Travis Castille; both parents.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Joel David Castille, Jr (Rosa) of Missouri City, TX and Gilbert John Castille of Welsh, LA; one daughter, Kimberly Castille of Texas City, TX; three grandchildren, Jaron Charles, Jacoree Evans, and Joel Castille, III; one brother, Edward James Guidry (Faye) of Abbeville, LA; a host of family and friends.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 am at New Jerusalem B. C. in Welsh, LA. Rev. Nathan Stevens will officiate. Visitation will be in the church from 8 am – 10 am. Burial will be in Benevolent Cemetery in Jennings, LA. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.