Love
Services for Louis Love will be held today at 12:00pm at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Norris
Memorial service for Edward Norris will be held today at 11:00am at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Rhone
Services for James Rhone will be held today at 11:30am at Mt Carmel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Richard
Memorial service for Mary Richard will be held today at 2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
Robinson
Life celebration for Deloris Robinson will be held today at 10:00am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, TX under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Sevin
Graveside service for Betty Lou Sevin will be held today at 2:00pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rowlett, TX.
William
Funeral services for Curtis Williams will be held today at 10:00am at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.