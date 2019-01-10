Douglas Robert McMurray
GALVESTON—Douglas Robert McMurray, age 68, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Dora Rogers
TEXAS CITY—Dora Rogers, 86, of Texas City passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019 in Texas City. Arrangements are pending with the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Linda Ann Minix Provost
GALVESTON—Linda Ann Minix Provost, 53, passed away on January 9, 2019 at UTMB, surrounded by Husband and family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
