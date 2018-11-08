TEXAS CITY—
Leola Young Miles, 71, of Texas City, TX, departed this life on Wednesday morning, October 31, 2018. Leola Young Miles, born August 18, 1947 in Delhi, LA, was the seventh child of Bessie Arcady Boston and Johnnie Lee Young Sr. She was preceded in death by her son, George “Pop” Aaron Poper Young; husband, Ervin Lee Miles; her parents, Johnnie Lee (Bessie) Young.
Leola attended Booker T. Washington High School in Texas City, TX. Born into a large family, she loved her children and her family, admired her grandchildren and was a great friend; sister and aunt to her loved ones. A caring, loving, strong, fun and beautiful woman, she was loved by many. Cherishing her fondest memories are her loving children, Lenora Miles (Gerald Imes); Ervin Lee Miles Jr. and Ken (Danielle) Miles; and Mario (A’Lexus) Singh. She also left loving grandchildren, Anthony Miles, Stephen (Meca) Miles, Walter Miles, Tevin Bookman, Durell Sparrow and Jalyn Holmes; Ken’Shara Miles and Anari Smith; and Cassie Singh and Mario Singh Jr., and a host of great –grandchildren. She also left a devoted sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy Young Robertson (Doris “Pee Wee”) along with her loving sisters, Florence Young Samuels, Essie J. Young Skinner (Calvin) and Debra Young Alexander; brothers, Odis Lee Young (Sandra) and Alford Parell Young; and host of loving nieces and nephews, loving cousins and devoted friends.
A Celebration of Leola’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. and visitation will be held from 10:00am -11:00am on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX. Rev. Odis L. Young, officiating. Burial will be held Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Houston National Cemetery, in Houston, TX under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX. Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home.
