GALVESTON — Tracy Ruth Wright, of Galveston, Texas, departed this life on Saturday, June 12, 2021; she was 49 years old. She was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Galveston on February 20, 1972. Tracy had a true passion for the seashore, and she never got too far from being able to put her toes in the sand. She had a zest for life at the beach, her 3 beautiful children, and of course an undeniable love for cats! She was a free spirit, loved to shop and loved the water. One of her favorite things to do was to lay out, soaking up the sun, poolside.
Tracy is survived by her parents, Marian Pool, of Friendswood, and Elvin Pool, of Magnolia, Arkansas; brother, Trey Pool (Mari); niece, Zoey Pool, of Austin. The true joys of her life were her children -Brayden Moore, Myles Peters, and Chelsey Ruth Wright. She also leaves behind a very special, dear friend, that might as well have been family -Jimbo Carr.
A private cremation will be conducted under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will be held in Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Tracy's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
