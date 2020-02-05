Enrique Olivarez, Sr.
GALVESTON—Enrique Olivarez, Sr., age 59, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Dillion Lawrence Kelley
SANTA FE—Dillion Kelley, 29, of Santa Fe, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Fannie Bell Ray
TEXAS CITY—Fannie Bell Ray, 83, of Texas City passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Webster, Texas. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
Angel R. Acosta, Jr.
TEXAS CITY—Angel Acosta, Jr., 69, of Texas City passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 3, 2020 Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
