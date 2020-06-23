Funeral services for Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Jun 23, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Davis Visitation service for Jessie Davis will be held today at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAs cases grow, one Texas county warns against travel to Galveston areaGalveston businesses close over coronavirus cases, cautionMore Galveston County businesses close after employees test positive for virusMasks now mandatory in city of La MarqueAre you immune to COVID-19? Galveston County makes antibody test availableProtesters cover Confederate statue in Galveston, renew calls for its removalTwo Galveston restaurants, country club closed after employees test positiveGalveston County region outpaces others in virus patients, Abbott saysGalveston County COVID-19 cases hit record highNot prosecuting Obama would be a travesty of justice Collections2020 Education CelebrationHurricane Guide 2020Hat's Off to the Grads CommentedGalveston protest for black man killed by police remains peaceful (134)Trump's St. John’s Church actions those of a coward (117)Democrats don't really care about US citizens (97)Add my name to those who want the courthouse statue removed (75)Not prosecuting Obama would be a travesty of justice (74)Question of the Week: What are your feelings about the protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death? (68)Guest editorial: The Los Angeles Times on early and mail-in voting (65)Democrats are trying to destroy America (60)The Fourth Estate is just as much a part of democracy (56)Question of the Week: How do you feel about COVID-19 testing for hospitality and grocery store workers? (55)
