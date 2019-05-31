Janet Thornton, 72, of La Marque passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born January 4, 1947 in Gonzales, Texas to Leroy and Eleanor McCann.
She lived in La Marque for over 25 years. Janet graduated from Victoria High School. She loved her animals, crafting, painting and her sisters.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 32 years, Robert O. Thornton.
She is survived by her son, George Horelka; step-daughter, Brandy Nelson (Darin); two sisters, Betty Moore and Carolyn Seifert; and her two grandchildren, Jake Nelson and Jude Nelson.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Crowder Funeral Home with Dr. C.O. Magee officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
