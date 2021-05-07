DICKINSON — Reinhardt Herbert, R.H. "Sandy" Sanders, 87, of Dickinson, TX passed away May 4, 2021 in League City, TX. He was born July 8, 1933 to Hilda and Reinhardt Sanders in Brenham, TX. R.H. was a proud La Grange Leopard, excelling in football and basketball. In 1953 R.H. married his High School Sweetheart, Wacille Marie Oeding, a partnership that lasted for 66 years.
After being Honorably Discharged from the US Army, R.H. and Wacille moved to Dickinson, TX in 1957 for a short stay before moving to Texas City, where he went to work at Monsanto starting as a Draftsman (where he was given the only name most people know him by - "Sandy"), later being promoted to Maintenance Supervisor, and retiring as Capital Projects Coordinator.
Sandy was an avid golfer, tennis player, and bowler after moving to the Gulf Coast. He and Wacille joined Memorial Lutheran Church in 1957 and remained active members until their deaths.
Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother George Schaefer and wife Doris, sister, Viora Wagner and husband Clinton, sister Helen Mensing and Great-grandson Oliver Hardt Ladd.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Lana Clement and husband Wayne; son Scott Sanders and wife Carol; brother-in-law, Gene Oeding and wife Anna; grandchildren, Angela Ladd and husband Zac and Jason Clement, Louis Sanders and wife Elletra, and Elizabeth Sanders; great-grandchildren Harper Ladd and McKinley Ladd, Hunter Clement, and twins Orla Sanders and Astrid Sanders as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will be receiving friends from Noon - 1 PM, Saturday, May 15, 2021, with a Memorial Service starting at 1 PM at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th St. N., Texas City, TX, 77590, with Pastor Chon Pugh and Pastor Wayne Clement officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Lutheran Church, The American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.