Stephen Leon Moreau, 63, passed away 9/1/2020 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Brenda Moreau and his parents Litten Sr. and Nancy Moreau.
Stephen was born in Galveston, Texas, attended La Marque High school and serviced the Galveston County area as for many years with appliance sales and repairs.
Stephen is survived by his 3 children Jammie, Stephen and Marshall along with his grandchildren Jerry Aldeson, Trae Williams and Chaz Hawkins. Stephen is also survived by his brothers Litten Jr., Robert, Russell, Bret, and J. J. along with his sisters Vicki and Debra.
Stephen will be greatly missed by his family and many friends that all helped him along the way. The family would like to thank all those that were there for Steve and his family.
A memorial service is being planned for October.
