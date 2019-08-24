Rodolfo Torres, Jr., of Bacliff, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Bacliff at the age of 61.
He was born on November 29, 1957 in La Marque, Texas to Rodolfo and Florence Torres. Rodolfo’s passion was living on Galveston Bay and fishing was his greatest hobby. He also loved his family and friends and his career as a journeyman electrician.
Rodolfo is survived by his daughters, Nicole Harding and Carmen Torres; brother, Gilbert Torres; nephew, Chris; grandchild, Cassidy and many other loving family and friends.
The Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 5-8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573.
