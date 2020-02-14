Evelyn Lewis
HOUSTON—Mrs. Evelyn Lewis passed away in Houston, TX after a brief illness. Services are pending with Dorthea Jones and Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568 409-938-8123.
Julio Samuel Mancillas
AUSTIN—Julio Samuel Mancillas, 65, of Austin, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Jeffrey Dale Samford
GALVESTON—Jeffrey Dale Samford age 61 of Houston passed away Thursday February 13, 2020 at his residence in Houston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Hattie Mae Rivera
GALVESTON—Hattie Mae Rivera age 98 of Galveston passed away Friday February 14, 2020 at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Barbara Ann Popple
TEXAS CITY—Barbara Ann Popple, 74, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Kathryn L. Mays
GALVESTON—Kathryn L Mays, 76, departed this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
