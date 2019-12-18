Jesse Martinez, age 83 of Rosharon, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Pearland, Texas. Jesse was born February 21, 1936 in Galveston, Texas and was a resident of Rosharon for 13 years, formerly from Texas City, Texas.
Jesse is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemary Martinez; parents, Ramon Frias Martinez and Fidelia Herrera Guerrero; sisters, Mary Kirkpatrick, Martha Smith; brothers, Ray Martinez, Albert Martinez.
Jesse served in the U.S. Navy, serving most of his time on the Pacific seas. He later worked many years as a Merchant Marine Navigation Officer, traveling all over the world until his early retirement in the late 1980s. He built every home he lived in and was known to all for his unwavering love for Jesus Christ, generous personality, “strong” opinions, and everlasting love for his wife and family.
Jesse is survived by his sons, Jesse B Martinez appointed executor and wife Anna, Martin Martinez and wife Lauren, John “Gabe” Martinez and wife Norma; sisters, Elizabeth Sadiq, Maggie Moreno, Consuelo Peterson, Marri Velasquez, Candi Capetillo Elizabeth Martinez; brothers, Josue Martinez, Moses Martinez; grandchildren, Devin Locklear, Chloe Martinez, Jesse Alexander Martinez, Landon Martinez, Johnathan David Martinez and Farrah Martinez; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
