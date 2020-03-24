BACLIFF—
Mr. Danny Ray Carrigan passed from this life Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Bacliff.
Born May 31, 1943 in Big Springs, TX, Mr. Carrigan had lived most of his life in Bacliff. Danny worked as an electrician for the IBEW #527 since 1972, retiring after 48 years. He attended Clear Creek Community Church in League City and traveled and sang with the Messengers of Love group. He enjoyed playing his guitar, fishing and camping on the Frio River, which he did for over 25 years, but most of all he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sally Norine (Stuteville) Hightower.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 57 years, Linda Carrigan; daughters, Dena Lenice Carrigan of Bacliff, Donna Denice Marburger and husband Patrick Beadles of San Leon; grandchildren, Jared, Jordan, and Elizabeth Faust, Caleb and Clinton Marburger; great grandchildren Jackson, Sally, Katie, Colby and Layni Faust, Heidi Snider.
A private cremation was performed under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Danny’s name to Lighthouse Ministries, 800 Grand Avenue, Bacliff, TX 77518. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
