Robert Glenn Smith, 71, died Thursday, August 2, 2018, in Galveston.
Born and raised in Corpus Christi, Glenn attended San Jacinto State University and the University of Houston, where he earned degrees in Child Development. After teaching pre-schoolers for several years at St. Vincent’s in Galveston and working as an EMT, Glenn began his 30-year career with Mitchell Energy. Working off-shore a week at a time for the first many years, he was relocated to The Woodlands to focus on Environmental Safety (and where he earned a second Master’s degree in Business), and then to Oklahoma City when Devon Energy bought Mitchell. Throughout his career, despite working full-time, many years off-shore a week at a time, Glenn was a constant volunteer at Jenny and Sam’s schools, an avid and creative wood-worker, and good friend to many. Upon his retirement, Glenn and Kate moved back to Galveston to be close to grandchildren. Kate’s sudden death in 2012 forced Glenn to find a new path for meaningful retirement. Glenn became an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Galveston, finding inspiration in the socially conscious, of justice-driven community. He also found an outlet for his passion for environmental issues in the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, working diligently to promote their efforts until the week before his death. Glenn founded the Galveston chapter of CCL, helped activate other chapters nearby, and proved to be an effective communicator with state and national legislators.
Glenn was quiet, funny, and open; exceedingly patient and loyal. He accepted people for who they are, while simultaneously encouraging growth and excellence. Above all else, Glenn was motivated by justice; actively helping others for the common good and doing the right thing because it was the right thing to do. As a man of determined integrity, Glenn lived his life in a way that matched his values; he taught his children by example, using words only when necessary.
He is preceded in death by his wife Kate Bambery Jolin Smith and his parents Juanita and Jimmy Mitchell.
Glenn is survived by 3 step-children and 6 grandchildren: Jenny Jolin Merritt and Greg Merritt, with Madeline and Peter, of San Antonio; Sam and Holly Jolin, with Chloe and Sara, of Galveston; and Deidra Liberato Nowak, with Wryn and Lexi, of Sugarland. Glenn is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Derby and Carolyn Smith, and two of their children, of Kingwood.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday August 7, 2018 at 5:30 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 502 Church Street, Galveston, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Glenn’s honor to the Citizens Climate Lobby at citizensclimatelobby.org.
