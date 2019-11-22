Graves
Services celebrating the life of Ondrea Graves will be held today at 10:00am at West Point Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Callery-Smiley
Services for Geraldine Cotton Callery-Smiley will be held today at 1:00pm at West Point Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Moore
Services for Ciarra Danyell Moore will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Frenchwood
Services for Paul Marion Frenchwood will be held today at 10:00am at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX.
