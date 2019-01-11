Constance Arlene “Connie” Shaut
GALVESTON—Constance Arlene “Connie” Shaut, age 62, of Livingston, formerly of Jamaica Beach died Wednesday January 9, 2019 at her residence in Livingston Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
William Tyler Hutchison
GALVESTON—William Tyler Hutchison, age 75, of League City died Thursday January 10, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
James Robert Wright, Sr.
DICKINSON—James Robert Wright, Sr., 67, of Dickinson, TX, passed away January 11, 2019 in Houston. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson.
