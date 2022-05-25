Andrea Auzenne

LA MARQUE — On a warm summer morning, June 16, 1976, in Galveston, Texas I began my earthly journey. I was born to Judy Pattum and Andrew Auzenne. On Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by my baby and granddaughter, my earthly journey ended, and I quietly slipped into the precious arms of Jesus Christ. Upon my heavenly arrival I was welcomed with open arms by my wonderful parents, Andrew Auzenne and Judy Pattum-Loud, and a host of other friends and relatives that I have been longing to see.
My spiritual journey in life began with accepting Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior at an exceedingly early age while attending Queen of Peace with the guidance of my parents. As an adult I continued my spiritual journey with Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
I attended La Marque school district and graduated class of 1995. At an early age I had a passion for caring for the elderly. As a child I would take care of the elderly, shut-in, and sick in the neighborhood. As an adult I had the same passion and worked as a caregiver for 20+ years.
I am leaving to cherish my memories to my loving daughters Lonnica Lewis of Hitchcock, TX. and Au’Lonnie Lewis of TX. City, TX. My beautiful granddaughter Ta’Lonnie Jones of Hitchcock, TX. My brother Norman Pattum (Johnnie Denise) of Hitchcock, TX., and sisters Elodie Auzenne-Evans (Dyas) of Texas City, TX. and Alice Ramey (Linje) of La Marque, TX. Aunts Denise White (Kenneth), and Gloria Williams, of Louisiana. Uncles John Goodwin (Virgdean), of Texas, Joseph Goodwin, Joseph Auzenne, and Artur Auzenne all of Louisiana. Godchild Jayona Auzenne of La Marque, TX. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special friends Darnetta Dartest, Cindy Jones, and Beatrice Mouton.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10am with a Rosary to begin at 1130AM. The chapel service will begin at 12pm and burial to follow at Mainland Cemetery. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
