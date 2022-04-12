Jacklyn Ann Henkel

GALVESTON — Jacklyn Ann Ramos Henkel, 81, Previously of Galveston, TX passed away on April 4, 2022, at Dell Seton Hospital in Austin, TX.
She was born on March 14, 1941, in Durant, OK to parents Ann and Lupe Ramos. Jacklyn moved to Galveston as a child. She attended Ball High and Galveston Beauty College. She worked with her husband Dr. James Henkel, Dentist, for 25 years.
She loved spending hours in her back yard working on her flowers. When she was not working on her garden she would watch TV, The Andy Griffith Show, and worked on her crafts. She recently met a wonderful friend Yolanda at her new home in Manor, TX. Her and Yolanda would watch TV together and run the streets of Austin. Her Family and friends will miss her very much.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Lupe Ramos, her twin brother, Jack Ramos, brother Jimmy Ramos, and son, Ronald S Giles, Jr.
Survivors include her grandson, Matthew Giles, Niece, Sue Ramos Graeber, nephew, Chris Ramos, Cousins, Alton Layman and Charles Layman, her poodle, Taffy.
Graveside services are 10:00am Friday April 15, 2022 at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home Galveston. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7pm at the funeral home.
Memorials can be sent to Galveston animal shelter, or to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.