Margie Cook, “aka” Grandma, 90, of Texas City, passed away September 29, 2018 into the waiting arms of her husband, Jim Cook Sr.
She was born on November 6, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas to Frank Meuth and Margaret Stall.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Cook, her parents, her siblings Ervin, Joyce, Jerry, Irene and Evelyn.
She is survived by her sons, James L Cook, Jr. and Larry Cook and his wife, Freda Cook; siblings, Jim Meuth and Bernice Wiatrek; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 5, 2018 with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet. Visitation will be Thursday, October 4, 2018 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
