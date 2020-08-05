Shalonda Bershell “Pookie” Robinson, 53, a long-time resident of Galveston, TX entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas.
Shalonda was born on March 1, 1967, in Galveston, TX to Jo Ann “Dee Dee” Robinson and Charles Wayne “PaPa Charlie” Brooks. She was preceded in death by her mother; grandparents Josephine Wells Robinson and C.C. Robinson, Anna Bell and Emeal Brooks; brother Troy Brooks; aunts Shirley Annette “Tootsie” Robinson and Sue Andrea Brooks Washington (Charles); uncles, Charley Robinson Jr., Samuel Robinson, Raymond Brooks, Donald Brooks and Jeffery Brooks; great aunts Lee Esther Marshall, Geneva Jones, Corelia Allen, and Hazel Jackson; and great uncle Frank Wells, Jr.
“Pookie,” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, attended schools in San Francisco, CA and Galveston, TX. She is a proud 1985 graduate of Ball High School and alumna of Texas Southern University and North Central University. For over 20 years, “Pookie” was a dedicated teacher and coach at Galveston Independent School District (GISD). She was an award-winning coach at Central Middle School where she coached volleyball and basketball for over two decades. “Pookie” was the life of the party. She was known to start the line dance, crack jokes and laugh, and never failed to set you straight with a stern but encouraging word. “Pookie” enjoyed visiting with friends, shopping and spending time with her daughter Delisha. She loved to travel and chat on the phone with her many friends and cousins. She celebrated and deeply loved her children, Lisha and D.J.; she was their rock.
Left to cherish her precious memories are: her father, Charles Wayne “Papa Charlie” Brooks (Bonnie); daughter, Delisha Wynique’ Robinson-Morris; son, Dr. David W. Robinson-Morris; sisters, Cassandra Brooks Calip and Amber Shores Brooks; aunts, Brenda Diane Mullins and Laurie Robinson; cousins, Barbara Stanley (James), Donald Marshall, Sr. (Jaime), Anthony Marshall (Sonya), Angela Ambroise (Kennedy), Samantha Washington-Wright (Phillip), Andre Robinson (Katrina), Charley Robinson III , Jeffery Mullins III, James Stanley, III (Tina), Delon Stanley Kibbe, and Jerrard Stanley, Charles Washington and Chris Washington, Trina Lee (Tony), Clara “Muff” Lewis Smith (Craig), Jacquesha Allen, and Andre Robinson, Jr.; and devoted friends including: best sister-friends Benita Mays Smith (Terence), Adrienne’ “Hoobie” Reese, Monique Mays Williams (Jerry), and Rolisha Goins; brother-friends Troy Batiste (Tina) and Edward Benjamin; Godmother Marva Mays, special mother-friends Carmilla Gibson; special aunts Barbara Gordon and Henrietta Conley, the Ball High School Class of 1985, and host of special friends.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8th from 8:30 – 10:30 AM and Rosary at 9:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church (1302 Broadway). Seating is limited and COVID-19 guidelines o masks and social distancing is required. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
