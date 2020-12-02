HITCHCOCK —
Sister Stella Louise Combs went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday morning, November 26, 2020, at home in Hitchcock.
Born November 11, 1942 in Bay City, Texas, Mrs. Combs had been a resident of Hitchcock for most of her life. She attended Galilee Baptist Church, was a fan of Hitchcock ISD Football and enjoyed cooking and dancing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Roseanna Jones; husband, Albert James “Sonny” Combs; sisters, Jessie Andrepont, Freddie Jones; brothers, Charles Henry Jones, Donald Larry Jones.
Survivors include her son, Tony Combs and wife, Bettina of Hitchcock; grandson, T. J. Combs of Hitchcock; niece Jozette Jones of La Marque.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Darrell Glenn officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Combs, T. J. Combs, Rogers Davis, Lloyd Jones, II, Damond Mitchell, Jamall Anderson and Jimmy Anderson, Jr.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
