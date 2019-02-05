Richard C. Batie, 78, 14-year resident passed away on January 30, 2019 at his residence from a long illness. He served on City Charter Review Committee among others and twice ran for City Council.
Memorial service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St., Galveston, 77550. The family is receiving visitors on Friday, February 8th, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Selena’s Blue Room, 3301 Ball St., Galveston.
