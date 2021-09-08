GALVESTON — Julenne Andrisee Faith Brown, 36, was the eldest child of Judy Brown and Jared Brandy born on October 25, 1985, and raised in Galveston TX.
She attended Heritage Christian Academy under the tutelage of the late Bishop Robert Lewis, Sr. and Dr. Beverly Guillory Lewis. She briefly attended Collier Heights in Atlanta, GA and later graduated from Ball High School in 2003. She further her academic pursuit at Texas Southern University and she later graduated from Remington College with a certification in Medical Assistance.
She worked as a paraprofessional at Dickinson ISD where she excelled in demonstrating her love for children especially those with special needs . She was an enthusiastic entrepreneur and founded Chubby Cakes a catering bakery named after her daughter.
She was a faithful disciple member of God's Kingdom and Restoration Ministries were she served in areas that showcased her God given talents. She honored the Lord with gifts in teaching youth, cooking and feeding the needy at Master's Table, encouraging other women and ministering in song on the Praise and worship team. She served and worked diligently with the " Future is Us Youth" and Parent Advisory Committee where she lead as a Parent Advocate. Her community service was noted by the Zeta Phi Beta Profile of Women and she was honored in 2021. She was a longstanding member of NIA Cultural Center where she was one of the original members of Girls Rites of Passage.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Ann Dobbins, paternal grandfather, Jehu Brandy Sr., three uncles: Dennis Brown, Gary Singleton, and Pastor Jehu Brandy, Jr. and cousin, Leonardo Lucier.
She leaves cherished memories with her beloved daughter, Chaniya Brown, mother, Judy Brown, father, Jared Brandy, grandmother, Rose Brandy, siblings, Jac'qulinne Chinn, brothers, Zavian Brown and Jared Eamos Brandy, five aunts, three uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends including her beloved spiritual family God's Kingdom and Restoration Ministries
She departed this life on August 28 and will be greatly missed by all that loved her.
Her Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM with a viewing preceding at 10:00 AM at God's Kingdom and Restoration Ministries, 4628 Avenue Q, Galveston, TX, with Pastors Manuel and Shirlyn Thomas officiating.Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.