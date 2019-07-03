Bobby Morris Smith, 64, was born on October 10, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Edwin and Ruth Clark Smith. He went to be with the Lord on Saturday June 29, 2019 in Texas City, TX.
Bobby retired from United Parcel Service after 27 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and could be seen fishing several days a week at the Texas City Dike. Everywhere he went he would make people laugh and amazed people with his famous, authentic train whistle. He told everyone “just call me trainman”.
He is preceded in death by father, Edwin Smith and sister, Ruth Marie Smith.
Bobby is survived by loving wife, Cynthia Smith; daughters, Jennifer Ann Franke and husband Beau, Kimberly Sue Clack and husband Brian, Traci Nichole Russell, Catrina Ann Rodriguez, and Amanda Isabella Cumpian-Nelson and husband Aston Jerrel “A.J.”; grandchildren, Christiana Nichole DeHoyos, Collin Lee Clack, Allison Lee Franke, Holley Brian Russell, Coulter Lane Clack, and Kyrese Anthony Luckey; sister, Cathy Schiffhauer, and brothers, Edwin Smith and wife Kay, Donald Smith and wife Michelle.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 10-11:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m.
