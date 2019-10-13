Clark III
Funeral services for Leo Clark III will be held today at 11:00am at Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S. Pine, Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
McCaghren
Graveside services for Beulah McCaghren will be held today at 10:00am at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
