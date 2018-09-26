December 5th, 1963 - September 22nd, 2018
Bart was born to James ("Quig") and Barbara ("Bobby") Quigley as the 5th of their six children (Joan Newton, Peg Pulice, Kathleen Eiland, Patrick Quigley, and Danny Quigley). Bart moved from Houston to Galveston in 1979 and graduated from O'Connell High School in 1982, and took with him the lifelong friendships he forged there. Following high school, Bart moved to California and completed chiropractic college before moving back to Texas.
Bart married Kristi Lynn McDonald in 1992 and Kristi's family quickly became his. Johnnie and Piffy gained a son, and Marla a brother. Kristi and Bart welcomed a daughter, Peyton, in 1996, and then a son, Mason, in 2000. Following the birth of their daughter, Bart became an operator at Union Carbide, and later Dow Chemical. His coworkers became a extended family and soon learned of the asset that had joined their ranks.
His large family & countless friends can attest to the character of this man; he would give you the shirt off his back. Integrity, family, character are three values our Bart held in the highest esteem. Quick with a joke or a kind word, your misery never found company with Bart, for no frown could persist when he was near. This son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend will be sorely missed by those he leaves behind.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 28th at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX from 10am-12pm, followed by a memorial service at 12pm. Reception to follow at the Texas City Policeman's Hall.
Honorary pallbearers include: Danny Quigley, Bob Newton, Mark Pulice, Brandon Iles, Dustin Rios, Travis Jenkins, Matt Houghton, Adam Eiland, Bill Proctor, Ian Thomas, Johnny Smecca, Bubba Koehler, Ralph Colombo, Al Wilson, Robbie McGee, Darren Summers, Randy Johnston, Eric Reynolds, Sam Martin and Tom Estep.
