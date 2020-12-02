Dr. Somkiat Laungthaleong Pong, M.D.

GALVESTON —
Galveston: Somkiat L. Pong, MD age 72, passed away on Monday, November 30 2020. Known affectionately as “SL” to his friends; he was born on August 10, 1948 in Bangkok, Thailand to Tokkin and Tuyong SaeOui.
Coming over to America in 1974, he completed his medical training in New York State. While in upstate New York, he met his loving wife of 39 years, Tasnee Chonmaitree. They married in 1981 and moved to the Houston/Galveston area where he maintained a private pulmonary and critical care practice. Retiring early to pursue other interests, he became a strong supporter of his wife’s career and children’s endeavors and loved to travel. A quiet man, he was content to take in the world around him and help out without fanfare. Friends/family came to admire him for his knowledge, counsel and support. Later in life, he completed advanced training in Buddhist meditation techniques and became a certified meditation instructor at the local temple.
He was preceded in death by his father Tokkin SaeOui. He is survived by his mother Tuyong, large family in Thailand, his wife Tasnee, his son Dan Pong, daughter Ann Pong Czernecki, son-in-law David Czernecki and two grandchildren Dean and Miles Czernecki, as well as numerous friends in Thailand and Texas.
A funeral service will be held at the Carnes Brother Funeral Home (1201 Tremont, Galveston, TX) on Friday, December 4th 2020 at 10am. The family will conduct a private cremation ceremony later that day. Donations may be offered to Thai Temple: Wat Buddhavas of Houston, 6007 Spindle Dr., Houston, TX 77086.
