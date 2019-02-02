1945 ~ 2019
Joseph Anthony Matranga, known to friends and family as Tony, passed from this world on January 30, 2019, at the age of 73. Tony was well known in Hitchcock as a person who unselfishly gave his time and energy to this small community. He was a family man and a friend to all he met, with a smile to brighten your day.
Tony was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, on September 9, 1945, to Anthony Paul and Lillian Rose Matranga. Tony graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1963 where he played football as a proud “Bulldog”. He enlisted in the army to serve his country during the Vietnam War from 1965-1967. Tony retired in 2004 from Houston Lighting and Power, after 39 years of service.
As a commissioner and mayor of Hitchcock, TX, Tony served the city from 1999 to 2017.
His priority to improve city services and bring economic growth led to a legacy of love for the people and city. He was an active member of the community. He served as president of the Hitchcock Rotary and of the Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Good Ole Days annual celebration, board member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Hitchcock Industrial Development Corp., Chamber of Commerce for Hitchcock, Texas City-La Marque, Santa Fe and Galveston. In addition, he was a member of the Kiwanis International and the Knights of Columbus.
Preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Lillian, and grandparents, Charles and Theresa Schiro and Joseph and Mary Matranga, as well as mother-in-law, Verna Mae Chain. Tony is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandra; his son, Michael Matranga and wife, Melissa; daughters, Lisa Blakeman and husband, Jeff, and Brooke Matranga; step-daughter Lisa K Erwin. Grandchildren include Isabella and Lillianna Matranga, Joseph and Joshua Blakeman. In addition, other survivors include his brother, Charles Wayne Matranga and wife, Paula; his sister, Mary Byrd and husband, Jimmy; the mother of his children, Jackie Montanez and her husband Domingo. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins who are left saddened with this loss.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the vigil at 7:00 p.m. led by Deacon Andy DeYoung. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock with Father John Kappe officiating. Interment will follow at Hypolite Perthuis Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Michael Matranga, Jeff Blackman, John Hamm, Joseph Byrd, Tony Byrd, Billy Garrett, Danny Gray and Andy Schiro. Honorary Pallbearers Woody Silvertooth, Guillo Nuecci, Jesse Barnett, Harry Robinson and John Marshall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the TCISD Foundation for the Future to establish the Anthony Matranga Public Service Scholarship. (Note: Anthony Matranga on donations).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.