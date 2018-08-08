Otis Hennigan, Sr., 103 of Galveston, Texas passed on, Monday, July 30,2018 At the Mainland Medical Center ,located in Texas City, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 9:30am to time of services on Saturday, August 11,2018 at the United Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1600 West Martin Luther King Street, Bryan, Texas. Services starts at 11:00am at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Daniel and Son Funeral Home 401 West 18th Street Bryan, Texas 979-822-2841 office ,Fax# 979-779-0821. Please view and sign the guest book at danielandsonfuneral.com
