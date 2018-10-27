GALVESTON—
Lela Ella Crawford age 87 of Galveston went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday October 24, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Memorial services are 10:00am Monday, October 29, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston Reverend Nick Earl officiating. www.carnesbrothers.com
Lela was born March 19, 1931 in Spurger, Texas to Lewis Richard Ratcliff and Laura Jane Smith Ratcliff. She was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed being with her family and took good care of them throughout her life. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends at family gatherings. She was active in her church and was retired as secretary-treasurer at Trinity Episcopal Church with over 25 years of service. She was a volunteer at the 1894 Grand Opera House. Lela lived life to the fullest and was loved by family and many friends.
Preceded in death by her parents and a son, Ricky Crawford; survivors include her husband of 67 years Albert Henry Crawford, Sr. of Galveston; sons Albert Henry Crawford, Jr. and wife Diana of Texas City; grandchildren, Benjamin Crawford (Krista Mondeel) of McKinney, Texas and Amanda Ploederl and husband Jeff of Phoenix, Arizona; great grandchildren; Conner Crawford, Braden Carlile, Brianna Ploederl and Jaiden Ploederl numerous other relatives and friends.
