ALVIN—
Mr. William Daniel “Rusty” Gravitt, III passed from this life Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Webster.
Born August 28, 1976 in Galveston, Mr. Gravitt had been a resident of Alvin previously Dickinson and Texas City. He enjoyed fishing but nothing gave him more joy than his children. Rusty was very involved with their sports, cheerleading and FFA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Cathy (Perry) Gravitt, Jr.
Survivors include his loving wife, Melissa Gravitt; children, Kayden Raeyn Gravitt, Kole Alexander Gravitt, Katie Palmer, Tiffany Daniel Minor, Ryan Michael Payne Warren; parents-in-law, Michael and Katherine Eubanks; brother-in-law, Jason Eubanks and wife, Lori; nephew, Justin Eubanks; niece, Mary Grace Eubanks; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends that he loved.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, with a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
