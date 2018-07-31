Boudreaux
Funeral service for Lillie Boudreaux will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Airey
Funeral service for James Airey, Jr., will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the Houston National Cemetery. Enter lane 1 upon arrival to follow escort to Chapel, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.