Robert Walter Bob Gollberg

TEXAS CITY, TX — Robert Walter Gollberg "Bob" was born July 17, 1951 and passed away January 11, 2021. Bob was preceded in death by his father Bernard, mother Marjorie and his brother Jim Gollberg.
Bob was an avid shooter and enjoyed history and artifacts from the past. He has been a long time season ticket holder for his favorite team, the "Astro's". Bob enjoyed vacationing to Arizona and Las Vegas every year.
A longtime employee of Amoco Refinery in Texas City until health issues led to his retirement in the late 80's. Bob volunteered regularly at St. Luke's with the Transplant group sharing his experiences to help others. As a member of the Texas City Citizens Police Academy Bob was part of the Community Outreach and Public Service embodied therein.
Bob is survived by 1st cousins Greg Gollberg, Oregon; Ron Gollberg, NC, Glenda Greeson, Tx, Adele Parish, Texas City and Dena Sturwold, of Florida. Bob never married or had children but instead he adopted his friends children and grandchildren as his own. He leaves behind a God child Randall, Hollimon, Jr., and 5 adopted grandchildren Bella, Alison, Autumn, Layla & Colin Myers and many friends.
Due to Covid a video service will be held sometime in February. According to his wishes his ashes will be scattered at one of his favorite places. In lieu of flowers please donate to a favorite charity.
