Donald Marcus Don Gulis

GALVESTON — Donald M. Gulis, age 60 passed away peacefully Saturday March 20, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Don was born and raised in Galveston, Texas. Don graduated from Ball High School and then attended The University of Houston where he earned his bachelors degree in Technology. He worked various jobs throughout his life and recently held a job on the island with The Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees as a Seawall Urban Park Ambassador.
Don was a proud B0I and loved the simple life on the island, riding up and down the seawall, and enjoying the beautiful beaches of Galveston. He will be remembered for his outgoing friend-to-all personality, sense of humor, and easy going spirit.
Don will be missed every day by those who knew him. He is survived by his sister Linda Slaton and her husband Glen Slaton, his sister Laurie LaGraize and her husband Lee LaGraize. His sister Pam Gulis and brother Gus Gulis.
His uncle Mike Conoly and his wife Nancy Conoly; and cousin Ariel Conoly, nephew Joe Denke and wife Leah, and niece Lindsey Denke Smith and husband Jarrett. Special friends Kelly and Geraldo de Schaun, Terahlee Hill,
and Frank Garcia. Don had many great- nieces, nephews, and friends that will miss him dearly.
We know Don is now with his mother, Jimmie Faye Gulis, and grandmother, DeLois Conoly Upton.
Please join us in a celebration of life on Thursday, March 25th. The visitation will be at 5:00pm and the memorial will follow at 6:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont, Galveston, Texas. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
