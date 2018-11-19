David Lee Thrapp, 66, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away at his home on November 17, 2018, after bravely enduring a long battle with cancer.
He was born on October 15, 1952 in Pasadena, TX, the son of Elmer Lee and Wanda Faye (Doolittle) Thrapp. In 1973, David married Linda Bauer in League City, TX. They lived and raised their children together in League City, Shepherd, and Fredericksburg, TX, and lived in Kingwood before retiring back to Shepherd. David attended the Texas A&M Maritime Academy, which took him to Finland, Ireland, Sweden, and several other countries on The Texas Clipper. He retired after over twenty years with Enterprise Products Company in Mont Belvieu.
David was a talented musician, singing and playing the guitar with his band, Tar Baby. It was after Linda had seen him play a gig that they met at the family’s cabin at Horseshoe Lake Estates in Romayor. He had a love and talent for gardening and raising animals. He loved to watch sports, cheering on the Houston Astros to their first World Series win last year. For the past six years, David took tremendous joy in being a grandfather and spending time with his four grandchildren, who filled his heart.
David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by those who will cherish his memory - his beloved wife of 45 years, Linda, son Leif, his wife Amber, and their children Bailey and Kalla, daughter Linlee, her husband Damion, and their children Morgan and Wyatt. Other family members include sister, Carleen Bunch, Linda’s siblings Kathy Bauer and spouse Michael Broussard, and Donnie Bauer and wife Kala, in-laws Donald and Betty Bauer, and numerous nieces and nephews. David was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Of special mention are Dr. Raymond Luna and those from Kindred Hospice of Livingston who cared for and comforted David and his family during severe illness: nurse Melissa Smith, aide Pam Bogany, chaplain Jack Redfearn of Plantersville Baptist Church, and others. The Thrapp family is forever grateful for the compassion, reassurance, and consolation they provided in their service during David’s final months.
Services for Mr. Thrapp will Saturday November 24, at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, 1645 East Main Street, League City, TX.77573. The family will be receiving friends at 2:00 p.m., and the Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m.
