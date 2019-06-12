On Sunday, June 2, 2019, the life of Laurie Manley came to a close by the hand of our heavenly Father surrounded by her loving family.
Laurie was born September 13, 1961, in Galveston and was a 1979 graduate of Ball High School. She was a home health provider and was attending College of the Mainland to obtain a degree in nursing. She was faithful member of Avenue L Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served the Lord with all her heart.
Left to cherish memories of her life is her husband, John Manley; three daughters, Chisella (Bruce, Jr.), Courtney and Jonetta; five grandchildren, Tory, Bruce, II, Christion, Campbell, and Cayla; two great grandchildren, Bruce, III and Josiah; two brothers, Rev. David (Melba) Thompson, Jr., Rev. Michael (Kathy) Thompson; one sister, Jean Thompson; one sister-in-law, Antronette Fields, and many other relatives, co-workers, college classmates, church family, and friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church with Pastor E. R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See full obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com.
