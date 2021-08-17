GALVESTON —
Robert H. Benson, a most kind-hearted man and dear friend to many, died August 15, 2021. Bob was born in Galveston, Texas on October 30, 1946.
He was a talented athlete at Dickinson High School, lettering in baseball, football, and his favorite sport, basketball. He graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College in 1972. He went to work for Victoria Station restaurants, where he was a general manager and regional supervisor, moving from San Francisco to Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles and, finally, South Florida. In 1990, Jimmy Flanigan hired Bob to run the Laughing Loggerhead, Flanigan’s restaurant in Coconut Grove. That began a 30-year career with Flanigan’s and Big Daddy’s, where Bob flourished. He was successful in the restaurant division as a supervisor of purchasing, and later transitioned to the package liquor side of the business as a supervisor of purchasing and operations. Although Bob’s contributions to the success of Flanigan’s over these past three decades cannot be quantified, he most certainly played a key role. Perhaps his greatest contributions were his loyalty, service and, most of all, his friendship. Bob had an extraordinary talent for making friends, and at Flanigan’s, he truly became family to many.
Bob was blessed to have Nancy Walker in his life. A family friend, Nancy lovingly tended to Bob throughout his courageous battle with cancer. Bob is predeceased by his father, Grover Cleveland Benson, Jr.; mother, Eileen Glass Benson; sister, Joy Benson Sanchez; and brother, Thomas Allan Benson.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Richard Allen Sanchez, and his nephew, Richard Thomas Sanchez. A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, August 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33308. Bob shall be buried beside his family in Webster, Texas, at a private service.
