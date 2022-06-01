HOUSTON — David Jerome Russo, age 61, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022 after a brief illness surrounded by members of his loving family. David was born on September 16, 1960 in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Ball High School in 1979 and attended the University of Texas at Austin for three years. He completed his education at the University of Houston, earning a B.S. in Geophysics, B.B.A. in Finance, Bachelor of Accountancy, and was a licensed CPA, certified internal auditor, and a certified forensic accountant. David had an accomplished career as a CPA and was employed with several companies as an internal auditor and forensic accountant. He later worked independently as a consultant of internal auditing until his current position as a forensic accountant with the FBI.
David was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Community where he was involved in prison ministry, served as a team member on Men’s ACTS Retreats, and was a co-facilitator in the Alpha Program. David’s passion was prison ministry and he enjoyed teaching and ministering to those in prison. He served as a team member on Kairos Retreats at the Carol Vance Unit in Sugar Land, Texas. He also served as a team member on St. Dismas Retreats and Kolbe Retreats at various units. He made weekly visits to the Kolbe House and the Isaiah House where he helped lead Bible studies and was a co-facilitator for the Alpha Program. And, he served on the Board of Directors of the Isaiah House.
David was also passionate about his faith, the Catholic Church, and theology and enjoyed mentoring and teaching these things to all of his family, friends, and those imprisoned. He participated in several Bible studies and was an avid reader of books on the Church’s teachings, the Bible, and many other authors on theology. He enjoyed traveling to many countries over the years but especially enjoyed traveling with his wife and other family members to Italy and Sicily exploring the land of his ancestors. Lastly, he did not know a stranger, he was a friend to all, and he always liked to make people laugh and feel at ease around him. His one request was to let everyone know that he loved them and he wanted everyone to be happy for him.
David was preceded in death by his parents Frank F. Russo and Catherine A. Russo of Galveston, Texas.
David is survived by his loving wife, Mary Grush Russo; brothers Joe F. Russo (Orlando, FL), Frank F. Russo and wife Dana (West Hollywood, CA), Anthony R. Russo and wife Nancy (Austin, TX), and Michael A. Russo (Houston, TX); numerous cousins, nieces and nephews Francesca Russo, Leah Russo Holland (Scotty), Joseph Russo, Anne Russo, David Russo (Amanda), Brittany Russo Glasgow (Marcus). Nicholas Russo, Tomas Russo, and Jonathan Russo; and great-nieces and great-nephews. David is also survived by all of his loving in-laws of the Grush family.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10: 30 a.m. at the Mary Chapel at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, Texas 77070. Interment will follow at a later date at St. Matthew Catholic Church’s Memorial Prayer Garden & Columbarium Triquetra in Longview, Texas.
Pallbearers will be David Russo, Nicholas Russo, Al Grush, IV, Christopher Jones, Nolan Grush, and Braden Grush.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tomas Russo, Jonathan Russo, Joseph Russo, Pepper Rusher, Seth Jones and Ryan Russo.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Houston Hospice for their exceptional care, kindness, and compassion given to David during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kolbe House, c/o Deacon Dennis Hayes, St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 10135 West Road, Houston, Texas 77064 or to the Prison Ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, Texas 77070.
