Diane Perez, 53, of La Marque passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 in Texas City. She was born on April 13, 1965 to Petra and Fernando Garza II, in Galveston, Texas.
She was a resident of La Marque since 1978, formerly from Galveston. Diane was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church till 1978 and then started going to Queen of Peace Catholic Church of La Marque. She started working at UTMB when she was 16 and took a break to raise her children then went back to UTMB in 2000.
Diane enjoyed riding with Mario on his Harley.
She is preceded in death by sister, Sandra Garza, brothers, George Garza and Fernando Garza III and niece Alyssia Salazar. Diane is survived by her parents, her husband Mario Perez, daughter Maralissa Medina (Michael), son Mario George Perez, sisters, Linda Garza and Elizabeth Salazar, brothers, Jesse Garza and John Garza, grandchildren Jade and Michael Medina and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm with a Vigil and Rosary at 7:00pm at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00am on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Garza, John Garza, Freddie Perez, Joe Perez, Fernando Garza IV, and Mario George Perez. Honorary Pallbearers are Joey Perez and Bobby Perez.
