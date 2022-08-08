Pending services for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Aug 8, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty CantrellHITCHCOCK — Betty Fay Cantrell, age 90, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Betty Fay Cantrell Arrangement Service Funeral Home Pass Away Entrust × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTwo families lost someone in Galveston golf cart crash that killed fourMan died after found in truck with gunshot wounds in GalvestonRenowned Galveston attorney, former mayor, R.A. Apffel Sr. dies at 91Fight over ownership of Galveston's Babe's Beach hits courtsOfficials seek help identifying woman who died on roadsideOne dead, one charged with murder in Galveston stabbingMan found dead in Galveston ditch identifiedFamously missing Galveston monkey back in news after probeO'Rourke's 'Drive for Texas' makes stop in GalvestonMan charged with murder in Dickinson stabbing CollectionsBirds, people fish on island's East EndFall Sports PreviewCooling off at the splash pad40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honorees CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (137) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (81) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44) Conservative evolution driving change in schools (44)
